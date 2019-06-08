Facebook Messenger

Friday Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Headed for Franchise-Low $35 Million Debut

June 8, 2019

0

x-men-dark-phoenix-sophie-turner-sliceSadly, it’s looking like 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise is going out less with a bang and more with one of those sparkler things you can buy at Target. Dark Phoenix flew to $14 million on Friday night, with early estimates putting it at second place for the weekend with around $35 million. That would mark the lowest opening for a live-action X-Men film by a large margin, behind The Wolverine‘s $53 million take in 2013.

Dark Phoenix is looking to land behind the animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2, which nabbed $16.5 million on Friday night—plus another $935K from an early Fandango event—and is looking to debut around $46.2 million. Both films are struggling mightily compared to their predecessors, but it’s Dark Phoenix getting the most scrutiny, considering it’s being billed as the “final chapter” of the X-Men franchise that began all the way back in 2000. With a B- CinemaScore, it’s also one of the worst-reviewed of the series; in his review, Collider’s Matt Goldberg described the film as “a horrendously muddled picture.”

Meanwhile, Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn’t the Kaiju-sized hit we expected, at least not domestically. Director Michael Dougherty‘s monster mash took in another $4.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $67 million and landing it in fourth behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin ($7 million). King of the Monsters is leaving a much larger footprint overseas, though, where it has snagged $130 million for a worldwide total of $197 million on a reported $175 million budget.

Rounding out the top 5 is Paramount’s Rocketman, director Dexter Fletcher‘s fantastical Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton. In its second weekend, the film brought in another $3.7 million on Friday night, bringing its domestic total to $40 million.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow to see a few more records get broken. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo.)

Rank Title Friday Total
1. The Secret Life of Pets 2    $16,500,000 $17,425,000
2. Dark Phoenix   $14,000,000 $14,000,000
3. Aladdin            $7,034,000 $214,919,926
4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters    $4,200,000 $67,257,097
5. Rocketman     $3,760,000 $40,258,756
