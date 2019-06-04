Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy on ‘Dark Phoenix’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and Pre-Shooting Rituals

0

–

With writer-director Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy to talk about the film. Since I knew going in that I didn’t want to ask questions that would spoil the movie, I decided to have some fun and ask a number of fan-submitted questions that I got on Twitter and also talk about the Game of Thrones finale which had aired a few nights before. Thankfully, they were both in a great mood and willing to play along. Some of the others things they talked about were each of their favorite performances by the other person, which movie they have watched the most, if they have any sort of pre-shooting ritual, what it was like working with Simon Kinberg, and more. If you’re a fan of Fassbender & McAvoy, I’m confident you’ll enjoy this one.

As most of you know, Dark Phoenix is most likely the last X-Men film with the current cast and adapts the famous “Dark Phoenix Saga” comics arc, with Sophie Turner filling the role of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix while Jessica Chastain plays a mysterious and otherworldly character. The film also sees Michael Fassbender return as Magneto alongside Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Red Lotus (Andrew Stehlin), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Selene (Kota Eberhardt). Main players Charles Xavier (McAvoy), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), and Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) return.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy:

Did they see the Game of Thrones finale and what did they think?

What was it like working with Simon Kinberg?

Does Fassbender have a favorite McAvoy performance and does McAvoy have a favorite Fassbender performance?

When is Fassbender coming back to work? Mentions he might do Wild Bunch but is definitely doing Kung Fury this summer.

Do they have any sort of pre-shooting ritual?

What movie have they watched the most?

Here’s the Dark Phoenix official synopsis: