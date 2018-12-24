‘Dark Phoenix’: Director Simon Kinberg on How Loyal the Film Will Be to the Comic

0

There are a lot of questions with regards to the upcoming Dark Phoenix. It will be the first time producer and screenwriter Simon Kinberg steps behind the camera to direct, and it will be taking on arguably the biggest X-Men comic storyline of all-time. The adaptation was attempted once before in X-Men: The Last Stand to middling results, but this time it looks like they’re staying closer to the source material.

At CCXP 2018, Kinberg talked to Omelete about how loyal the movie will be to the comic and where it will have to depart:

“It’s very loyal in a lot of ways. The Dark Phoenix comic is my favorite of any comic run in history. X-Men has always been my favorite comic, and obviously has been part of my life for 14 years now. The movie, emotionally, is very loyal to the original source material. It’s loyal in that it’s centered on Jean’s transformation from Phoenix to Dark Phoenix, and that transformation involves a cosmic force that comes from outer space, and that there are alien characters. And then there are other ways I wanted to really drill down and focus on the characters and go as in-depth as they did in the comic, which means in the span of a two-hour movie, you can’t include everything that was in The Dark Phoenix Saga, so there are certain things that aren’t in the film, but I think fans will see that I myself am a huge fan and geek and was loyal to what I wanted to see in the film.”

This is probably the smart way to go since you don’t want to stick too closely to what was done before in The Last Stand, and while I still think it’s kind of a mistake to keep pushing the timeline forward by a decade (Dark Phoenix takes place in the 90s), I’m at least curious to see what Kinberg will bring to the table as a director and how this X-Men film will differ from all the ones that came before.

Check out the interview from CCXP below. Dark Phoenix opens June 7, 2019 and also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessica Chastain.

Here is the official synopsis for Dark Phoenix: