The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 204 – ‘Dark Phoenix’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Dark Phoenix. We talk about the film’s weaknesses, how it compares to other X-Men movies, if Simon Kinberg was the right person to direct it, what the future of the X-Men movies should be, our favorite X-Men movies, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

