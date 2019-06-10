Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 204 – ‘Dark Phoenix’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Dark Phoenix. We talk about the film’s weaknesses, how it compares to other X-Men movies, if Simon Kinberg was the right person to direct it, what the future of the X-Men movies should be, our favorite X-Men movies, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters“); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

