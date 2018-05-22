First Promo Posters for ‘Dark Phoenix’, the ‘Jumanji’ Sequel and ‘Men in Black’ Arrive

0

The marketing machine for a trio of mega movie projects is ramping up this week as the Licensing Expo kicks off today in Las Vegas. Expect a lot of news for movies coming out in the next year or so, like say promo posters for 20th Century Fox’s Dark Phoenix arriving on February 14, 2019, as well as Sony’s untitled Men in Black spin-off due out May 17, 2019, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel taking over theaters in December 2019.

You may have noticed that the title for Dark Phoenix has dropped the X-Men tag from it; we can’t confirm that this is the official and final title for the movie but the promo poster seems happy focusing on Sophie Turner‘s title character. The other posters, which our own Steve Weintraub got his hands on just ahead of the expo’s start today, are eye-grabbers meant to remind buyers that new installments in the smash-hit cinematic franchises are definitely on the way.

Here’s your first look at the Dark Phoenix promo poster:

Le premier poster promotionnel pour #XMenDarkPhoenix a été dévoilé lors de la @licensingexpo et semble confirmer la théorie voulant que la mention #Xmen disparaisse du titre, même si rien n’est officiel – #Marvel #LicensingExpo pic.twitter.com/NhNUJafRCP — Alcoomics (@_Alcoomics) May 22, 2018

Written and directed by Simon Kinberg as his feature directorial debut, this flick also stars Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, and Evan Peters and will tackle Jean Grey’s infamous story arc from the comics. Jessica Chastain also stars in a villainous capacity and the story will find the X-Men finally venturing to space. Hans Zimmer will come out of superhero movie retirement to compose the score.

And now for some jungle antics with the new promo poster for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up:

Technically the third installment of Jumanji but possibly known as Jumanji 2 or even Jumanji: The Next Chapter, this feature returns Dwayne Johnson to rock the jungle once more after the stunning success of the first film. It’s unclear whether or not co-stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan will return as well. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are currently at work on the script, but no director is currently attached. Keep an eye out for it around Christmas 2019.