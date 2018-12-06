‘Dark Phoenix’ Gets a Cool Retro Poster for Comic-Con Brazil

0

Most posters are pretty bland and safe. They have to be in order to appeal to the widest possible audience possible, so it’s a tricky balance between eye-catching and appropriate. But Comic-Con posters can usually throw that out the window because they’re trying to appeal to people who are already on board. With that in mind, this new Dark Phoenix poster for Comic-Con Brazil is terrific, using a retro look to sell the movie. The Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most popular X-Men storylines of all-time, so it’s smart to craft a poster that evokes the comic art from the 1980s when the comic was released.

For those unfamiliar with Dark Phoenix, it won’t copy the comic beat-for-beat (that would involve bringing in the Hellfire Club as major players), but instead hook into Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) becoming the Phoenix and her powers spiraling out of control as the other X-Men seek to get their friend back from the superpower that threatens to consume her and destroy the world.

Check out the Dark Phoenix CCXP poster below. The film opens June 7, 2019 and also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessica Chastain.

