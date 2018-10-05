Simon Kinberg on the ‘Dark Phoenix’ Runtime, Jean Grey’s Powers, and Learning from ‘The Last Stand’

0

If you’re an X-Men fan and looking forward to Dark Phoenix, the past couple of weeks have been pretty exciting. Not only did we get our first look at the upcoming superhero film, but writer/director Simon Kinberg has finally started talking about his take on the material. Over the past few days we’ve run what he had to say about the additional photography/reshoots and the new June release date, and some of the other Fox comic book movies like Gambit and the PG-13 Deadpool.

In today’s installment from my exclusive interview with Kinberg and Dark Phoenix producer Hutch Parker, the two of them talk about the Dark Phoenix runtime (it’s a bit over two hours), if they already have deleted scenes, how X-Men: The Last Stand (co-written by Kinberg) fell short and how they hope to rectify it, if the costumes from the end of X-Men Apocalypse will be used at all in Dark Phoenix, if we will see Cyclops leading the team and his relationship with Jean Grey, and a lot more. In addition, after seeing the trailer, a lot of people have been wondering if it’s Professor X that causes the Dark Phoenix to emerge. Kinberg reveals it’s definitely not Professor X, so fans can rest easy.

Finally, if you’re going to New York Comic-Con today, I’d strongly encourage you to attend the Fox panel. When I did this interview with Kinberg and Parker, after it ended they showed me what fans are going to see today at the panel and the footage is awesome and not at all what fans might be expecting. Trust me, you want to see this footage because it’s not going to be released online.

Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, and Sophie Turner.

Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker: