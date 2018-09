0

Welcome to the first installment of The Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Dark Phoenix explodes on to the scene, we get some Gambit “news” (lol), J.K. Rowling is de-fanging her own canon, and a lot more.