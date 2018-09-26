‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Teaser Heralds the Arrival of Evil

0

20th Century Fox has released a trailer teaser for Dark Phoenix (no word yet if that’s the official title or if it’s supposed to be X-Men: Dark Phoenix). This will be the X-Men saga’s second stab at the famous comic book story where Jean Grey went evil and became merged with a cosmic entity known as the Phoenix that gave her immense power. The storyline was previously attempted in X-Men: The Last Stand, but they totally botched it because it didn’t really get to take center stage as it was meshed with a storyline about a cure for mutation.

This time out, with longtime writer/producer Simon Kinberg making his feature directing debut, it looks like they’re taking the story cosmic rather than just a repressed personality that they used for the Phoenix in The Last Stand. However, with Dark Phoenix, this could be the last hurrah for the X-Men franchise as we know it. Yes, there’s The New Mutants and X-Force on the way, but for the ­main X-Men franchise, this could be the end because of the Disney/Fox merger. Presumably, Marvel Studios is still operating under the assumption that they won’t get the X-Men (they don’t want to count their chickens before they’re hatched), but once the deal closes, the X-Men are the big marquee franchise that can be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also a prime opportunity to reboot everything, including finding a new actor to play Wolverine.

So will Dark Phoenix serve as a conclusion of sorts for the X-Men franchise? And will it land the emotional punch it’s looking for? Keep in mind that in the comics, Dark Phoenix was a big deal because people had spent years and years with Jean Grey as a good person. In the film universe, we’ve only had this Jean Grey for X-Men: Apocalypse, and that’s a movie we’d all prefer to forget.

Check out the Dark Phoenix trailer teaser below, and come back tonight to see the full trailer. Dark Phoenix opens Febraury 14, 2019, and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, and Sophie Turner.