First ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Has the X-Men Fighting One of Their Own

20th Century Fox has released the first Dark Phoenix trailer. The new X-Men movie is an adaptation of the 1980 comic book storyline The Dark Phoenix Saga by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, and John Byrne. In the storyline, Jean Grey assumes the power of the Phoenix Force, which gives her borderline godlike powers that Jean is able to barely control. However, when she is corrupted by the Hellfire Club, she becomes the Dark Phoenix and turns against the X-Men. Obviously, the movie won’t use this exact storyline, but it looks like it will be a slightly more faithful adaptation than X-Men: The Last Stand where the Dark Phoenix was a repressed personality.

This actually looks pretty exciting and hopefully puts the X-Men back on track after the pretty good Days of Future Past and purple makeup mess that was Apocalypse. At the very least, it’s super refreshing to see Sophie Turner‘s Jean Grey front and center with James McAvoy‘s Professor X and Michael Fassbender‘s Magneto off on two opposing sidelines. (Although I do still love their bickering: “You’re always sorry, Charles…”) Anyone who saw Turner feed a man to his own dogs on Game of Thrones knows she can play ruthless baddie with the best of them.

And those yellow costumes! As a huge fan of the 1990s X-Men as well as the animated series, it’s an absolute thrill anytime the big-screen team shows up rocking the classic yellow-and-blues.

Check out the Dark Phoenix trailer below. The film opens February 14, 2019 and also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, and Jessica Chastain.

