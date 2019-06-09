Weekend Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Debuts Behind ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’

0

Dark Phoenix officially holds the lowest opening of the 19-year, 12-film X-Men franchise. The film, written and directed by Simon Kinberg, rose from the ashes this weekend to just $33 million, significantly behind the opening numbers for 2013’s The Wolverine ($53 million) and the original Bryan Singer-directed X-Men ($54 million). The other film Dark Phoenix failed to catch? The Secret Life of Pets 2, which opened this weekend at number 1 with $47 million, just a bit better than estimates.

Dark Phoenix stars Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in an adaptation of the iconic “Dark Phoenix Saga” comic book arc. As a writer, Kinberg already half-attempted to get that story on to the screen with X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, which is one of the worst-reviewed entries in the franchise but actually the third-highest earner at $234 million. (It’s actually the highest earner if you don’t count the Deadpool movies.)

Meanwhile, Godzilla: King of the Monsters toppled 67.5% from its opening weekend to notch another $15 million, landing the mighty monster mash in fourth place behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin ($24.5 million). It’s a different story for the Big G overseas, though, where it’s stomped to $213.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $292 million.

Rocketman, the R-rated Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton, continues to perform admirably, fighting its way on Saturday night to another $14 million. In its second weekend, the film landed above Ma, the Octavia Spencer-starring horror-thriller from Universal and Blumhouse, which earned $7.8 million.

And hey, Avengers: Endgame is still out here trying to maybe, possibly become the highest-earning movie of all time over Avatar‘s $2.788 billion. In Endgame‘s seventh weekend in theaters, it notched another $9 million worldwide, bringing the global total to $2.731 million.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Men In Black: International stays on Earth or leaves the stratosphere. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)