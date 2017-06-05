‘The Dark Tower’ TV Spots Are Not Doing the Movie Any Favors

0

A trio of new TV spots for The Dark Tower have made their way online and they’re … fine. They’re basically just easily consumed snippets from the previously released trailer for Nikolaj Arcel‘s highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King‘s magnum opus. That trailer did a good job of reassuring fans of the books that the spirit and some details of the story were being honored while also selling your average moviegoer on a slick, stylized action movie pitting Idris Elba‘s Gunslinger against Matthew McConaughey‘s Man in Black.

If you don’t have the time to watch the trailer, however, these commercial spots do an okay job of summing up the conflict. But they also leave the movie looking like a bland action piece with some sci-fi/fantasy elements. It’s worth a reminder that a movie’s marketing and the movie itself are often wildly different experiences, so if you’re already interested in checking out The Dark Tower, I’d suggest skipping these altogether.

Also starring Tom Taylor and Katheryn Winnick, The Dark Tower opens August 4th. Check out the new TV spots below:

In a world full of Superheroes, there’s only one Gunslinger. From the epic best-selling novels by Stephen King comes #DarkTowerMovie

You can’t stop what’s coming. From the epic best-selling novels by Stephen King comes #DarkTowerMovie

Death always wins. From the epic best-selling novels by Stephen King comes #DarkTowerMovie

Here’s the plot synopsis for The Dark Tower:

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

