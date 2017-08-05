‘The Dark Tower’ Fan Reviews: What Did You Think?

0

Now that The Dark Tower is in theaters–and now that critics have had their say–it’s time to turn to you, the fans and moviegoers, to ask your opinion. Whether you’re a die-hard Stephen King fan who’s read every book and supplemental bit of writing in the epic fantasy series, or you’re a newcomer to the story who’s interested in finding out more, we’d love to know what you thought of the big-screen adaptation. (For a refresher, check out our explainer for the movie’s mythology vs that of the books here.)

For my two cents, my opinion has shifted slightly since seeing the film earlier this week. As someone who’s in the middle of the book series, I thought the movie was a watered-down adaptation of King’s work that tried to deliver enough of the 4,250-page mythology to please fans but not so much that it would scare casual moviegoers away. Unfortunately, this gentle introduction to the world(s) of The Dark Tower might be too tepid to inspire much interest at all. Idris Elba turns in a great performance without much to work with in the script, Matthew McConaughey is an insane, scene-chewing sorcerer (which is delightful), and Tom Taylor turns in a fine effort as a relative newcomer, especially since he’s asked to anchor the entirety of the franchise. I was left wanting more–and perhaps we’ll get that in an eventual TV series–but if it encourages others to pick up the books, I’m all for it.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Tower:

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

