‘The Dark Tower’: Stephen King Weighs in on Idris Elba as the Gunslinger in a New Featurette

Here’s your friendly reminder that Sony’s The Dark Tower is due out in theaters on August 4th. That’s just over a month away. In the film, a long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King‘s massive multi-media work, Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain, a.k.a. the Gunslinger, last in a long line of knight-like defenders of justice and order. Opposing him every step of the way is Matthew McConaughey‘s Man in Black, a man of mystery tasked with taking down the titular tower and bring about chaos.
If you haven’t heard anything about The Dark Tower before now, this bare-bones featurette gives you the absolute basics you need to know. In addition to commentary from Elba (who premiered the video on his Twitter account recently) and McConaughey, King himself weighs in on the adaptation and shares his thoughts on seeing Elba bring one of his most famous creations to life.
Also starring Tom Taylor and Katheryn Winnick, Nikolaj Arcel‘s The Dark Tower opens August 4th. Check out the new featurette below:
Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Tower:
There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.
