‘The Dark Tower’: New Motion Posters Promise Fans a Better Tomorrow

It’s been a long time coming, but the first real look at Nikolaj Arcel‘s The Dark Tower is just around the corner. The film’s trailer, which has been buzzed about over the last week or so, is due to arrive tomorrow if three new motion posters are to be believed. The ever-so-slightly twitching posters feature Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers, Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black, and Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, a.k.a. The Gunslinger.

We’ll stow our feelings about the dearth of marketing for the film, which opens August 4th, until after we’ve seen the trailer. That could tell us a lot: Perhaps Sony wants to focus their marketing efforts in the busy summer season where even big movies can get lost in the sea of comic book features. That’s the angle I’m hoping for anyway, a calm, quiet confidence in the first installment of a franchise that successfully adapts Stephen King‘s most imposing work. Fingers crossed.

In case you’re just catching up to The Dark Tower, here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

