‘The Dark Tower’ Trailer Breakdown Reveals Connections to Stephen King’s Vast Mythology

This morning has brought us the glorious gift of Sony’s The Dark Tower trailer, from which we’ve pulled a selection of almost 50 images to show off the goods. Now I get into the really fun part of breaking this whole thing down. That means talking about all aspects of Idris Elba‘s Roland Deschain, a.k.a. the Gunslinger, from his look, to his gunslinging skills, to his badass stare. It also means taking apart the movie’s version of the Man in Black, as brought to life by Matthew McConaughey. And it includes a discussion of Tom Taylor‘s young and fearless Jake Chambers, who acts to ground the audience in Stephen King‘s wild, other-worldly story.

Speaking of other worlds, this trailer breakdown will also dive into Mid-World, the inhabitants that live there, and the history that has unfolded in the world that has moved on, so some story spoilers will undoubtedly be touched upon. But for superfans of King’s books, this should be a fun ride. And I’m sure to miss something here or there, so feel free to share your own discoveries in the comments below!

Also starring Katheryn Winnick, José Zúñiga, and Dennis Haysbert, The Dark Tower opens August 4th.

Here’s the plot synopsis for The Dark Tower:

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

Let’s get into it!