‘The Dark Tower’: 48 Images from the Trailer Show the Gunslinger and Man in Black in Action

0

Now that the highly anticipated first trailer for The Dark Tower has dropped, we’ve taken a closer look at the Stephen King adaptation by painstakingly pulling four dozen still-frame images for your enjoyment. These shots reveal not only Idris Elba‘s Gunslinger, Matthew McConaughey‘s Man in Black, and Tom Taylor‘s Jake Chambers, but a variety of locations that we’ll get to visit throughout the film, including New York City, Mid-World, and the titular tower itself.

Some of these shots are for the casual fans who will undoubtedly enjoy the conflict between the smoldering Gunslinger and the wild-eyed Man in Black, but others are purely for superfans of King’s work. We’ve got a trailer breakdown for you here, which you can check out after you bask in the glory that is The Dark Tower.

Also starring Katheryn Winnick, José Zúñiga, and Dennis Haysbert, The Dark Tower opens August 4th.

Here’s the plot synopsis for The Dark Tower:

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

And for more on The Dark Tower, be sure to take a look at our recent write-ups:

Check out the images from The Dark Tower trailer below: