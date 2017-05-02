‘The Dark Tower’ Trailer Teasers Set the Gunslinger against the Man in Black

0

On the spurred heels of these new motion posters for The Dark Tower, stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey took their cinematic feud to social media in order to air out some grievances. Channeling the heroic Gunslinger and antagonistic Man in Black respectively, Elba and McConaughey sparred a bit on Twitter before each releasing a character-centric teaser video that offers glimpses of what tomorrow’s full trailer will reveal.

These brief teases show the Man in Black being characteristically callous and malevolent, while Roland Deschain recites a bit of Gunslinger’s Creed in his own video (with some slick gun tricks to boot). It’s a decent first look, but only an appetizer of what’s to come. Be sure to keep your eyes open for the full trailer tomorrow. The Dark Tower hits theaters on August 4th.

Here’s how the first teaser trailers were released:

In case you’re just catching up to The Dark Tower, here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

