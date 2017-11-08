Movie Talk: Universal’s Dark Universe Might Be Dead; Affleck’s Batman Future in Doubt

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 8th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Is the Dark Universe official over?
- Disney ends ban on Los Angeles Times amid backlash
- Jason Momoa reveals Justice League will have a post-credits scene
- Ben Affleck unsure of Batman return after Justice League
- Final trailer for Coco released
- First trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s The Post with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep
- First trailer released for Sherlock Gnomes
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions