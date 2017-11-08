Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Universal’s Dark Universe Might Be Dead; Affleck’s Batman Future in Doubt

by      November 8, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 8th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Is the Dark Universe official over?
  • Disney ends ban on Los Angeles Times amid backlash
  • Ben Affleck unsure of Batman return after Justice League
  • Final trailer for Coco released
  • First trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s The Post with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-trailer-images-18

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch: 'MythBusters' Return with New Faces, Same Sensational Science
Next Article
Watch: Top 50 Superhero Movies of All Time — #50-46
Tags

Latest News