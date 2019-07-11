Exclusive ‘Dark/Web’ Trailer Reveals Amazon’s Terrifying Tech Age Anthology Series

0

At this point, I think we’ve all accepted as a society that the internet is going to somehow kill us all, a burden for humanity but a boon for the horror genre. We’ve got the exclusive trailer for the latest take on the matter, Amazon’s anthology series Dark/Web. For a bonus twist of technophobia, the series comes from the creators behind the 2015 twisty Netflix mindfuck, Circle.

Dark/Web takes place in the near future, after the disappearance cyber analyst Molly Solis (Noemi Gonzalez) during her research into the dangers of a hyper-connected world. As friends try and decipher the strange messages and codes Molly left behind, each one discovers a different hidden pocket of the deep internet, each more alarming than the last.

Check out the trailer below, and if you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con make sure to stop by the show’s panel, which takes place on Friday, July 19th. Dark/Web will be available to stream on Amazon Prime that same day. The series’ ensemble cast includes Sibongile Mlambo (Lost in Space), Julie Benz (Dexter), Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Men in Black), and Zelda Williams (Teen Wolf).

Here is the official synopsis for Dark/Web: