‘Darkest Hour': Gary Oldman Won’t Back Down in New Trailer

0

Focus Features has released a new trailer for Atonement and Hanna director Joe Wright’s historical drama Darkest Hour. Scripted by Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything), the film stars a totally unrecognizable Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill and begins on the eve of World War II, chronicling Churchill’s difficult push to get England to stand up to Nazi Germany and enter the war rather than negotiate a treaty.

This trailer does a great job of showcasing how Wright’s direction keeps this thing moving, even as the script is mostly a series of conversations and speeches held in small rooms. Wright already showed with films like Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina that he can bring a distinct visual style without detracting from the material at hand, and that’s absolutely what he does here. This thing moves, and it’s a joy to watch. Moreover, keep an ear out for Dario Marianelli‘s score—it’s absolutely one of the best of the year.

Check out the new Darkest Hour trailer below, click here to read my review from TIFF, and click here for my feature on the movie’s Oscar chances. The film also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, and Ben Mendelsohn. The Darkest Hour opens in select cities on November 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Darkest Hour: