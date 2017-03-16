Animated ‘Darkmouth’ Adaptation Announced by Alcon; Skydance Launches an Animation Division

0

Two relatively smaller studios with plenty of live-action credits to their names are now launching into the lucrative and entertaining world of animated features. First up is Alcon Entertainment’s announcement that they will be producing an animated adaptation of the tween adventure book series Darkmouth written by Shane Hegarty. This would be the first animated production for co-founders / co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove‘s banner, though a Garfield picture was announced as a co-production with Davis Entertainment.

The other production company striding into the world of animation is Skydance, as reported by THR. The studio behind the upcoming release Life has formed an animation division thanks to a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios (Planet 51) with the aim of producing both CG-animated feature films and television series. Skydance already has two projects in the works with some impressive talent lined up.

Speaking of talent, Alcon has debut director David Pimentel (Moana head of story) and the Oscar-nominated Douglas Sweetland (Presto, Storks) attached to direct Darkmouth; Lloyd Taylor (the upcoming film Pigeon Impossible) is attached to pen the adaptation. Based on the popular HarperCollins Children’s Book series, Darkmouth is “a comedic animated fantasy about an overeager kid who bites off more than he can chew when he prematurely jumps into the family business: hunting monsters.”

HarperCollins Children’s Books has published the first three installments of Hegarty’s series titled Darkmouth: The Legends Begin, Worlds Explode and Chaos Descends in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and the US. You can watch a book trailer for the series below, via the official site: