Pollyanna McIntosh & the Cast of ‘Darlin’ on Having a Good Time Going to Dark Places

0

–

Pollyanna McIntosh has a lengthy acting resume, of course including her run on The Walking Dead, but she’s also been very busy behind the scenes and those endeavors have paved the way to Darlin’, her feature directorial debut! The movie is a sequel to 2009’s Offspring and 2011’s The Woman, but Darlin’ is crafted in a way that it can stand on its own two feet whether you’ve seen the previous installments or not. Darlin’ stars Lauryn Canny as the title character, a feral teenager who’s found at a hospital and sent to a care home run by Bryan Batt‘s The Bishop. While The Bishop and his nuns attempt to tame Darlin’, McIntosh’s The Woman is on her way, determined to find the child she raised no matter who stands in her way.

With Darlin’ celebrating its World Premiere at SXSW, McIntosh, Canny, Batt, Nora-Jean Noone, and producer Andrew van den Houten all swung by the Collider Studio for a lively chat about the horrors and violence of Darlin‘ but also the abundance of good vibes and good times on the set. You can hear about that, what Canny did to prepare for the physical challenges of playing Darlin’, the time McIntosh lost a job because of the Kardashians, and so much more in the video interview at the top of this article. There’s also a handy breakdown of the full chat below.

I’d also like to take a moment to give special thanks to our Collider Studio partner, A-List Communications. At the Supper Suite venue in Austin, libations were flowing courtesy of El Tesoro Tequila, Blue Moon Belgian White, and Hint Water. Without these fine folks, we wouldn’t be able to share conversations about movies like Darlin’ with all of you, so another big thank you to our partners for their support.

Lauryn Canny, Nora-Jean Noone, Bryan Batt, Pollyanna McIntosh, Andrew van den Houten: