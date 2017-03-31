Darren Aronofsky’s Mysterious Jennifer Lawrence Movie Is A Horror Film

0

Darren Aronofsky is filmmaker who seems relatively unphased by genres. While he always veers towards the dramatic, Aronofsky has continually stretched the scope and subject matter of his films, from earthbound dramas like The Wrestler, to stylized head trips like Pi and Requiem for a Dream, and his ponderous massive scale projects like Noah and The Fountain. So when he makes a mystery project, it’s truly mysterious.

Such is the case with his latest endeavor, the enigmatic mother!. The director’s first film since Noah was filmed on 16mm and boasts an A-list cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Domnhall Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer. Other than that, and the fact that it will be Aronofsky’s first time working without composer Clint Mansell, we’ve had little in the way of information on the film since it was first announced. But Paramount bought the project to CinemaCon this week, where they revealed the director will be heading back to his psycho-horror roots for a thriller in the vein of Black Swan.

The Wrap reports that Paramount Domestic Distribution chief Kyle Davies promised “thrills and chills” from Aronofsky’s latest, and source close to the project confirmed the director is “flirting with the same psycho-horror” he crafted with the Natalie Portman-led perfectionist freak out that earned five Oscar nominations and a Best Actress win for Portman.