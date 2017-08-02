‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Baby Driver’s Darrin Prescott Explains What a Second Unit Director Does

0

While you may not know Darrin Prescott’s name, you’ve definitely seen his work. Over his two decade career he’s worked on some of your favorite movies as both a second unit director and stunt coordinator. Check out his fantastic resume which includes working on films like John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, Baby Driver, Drive, The Hangover, Crank, Jackass: The Movie, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and so much more.

Shortly before this year’s Comic-Con I sat down with Prescott for an extended video interview. While I always talk to directors, actors and producers, I don’t think enough people realize how much a second unit director contributes to the finished film and I’m hoping as I get to talk to more of them our readers will gain a new understanding of the team effort it takes to bring motion pictures to life.

During the interview Prescott talked about how he got his break in Hollywood, what he did on films like Jackass Number 2, Drive, Fight Club, Crank, Captain America: Civil War, Baby Driver, and Black Panther, how stunts get put together during and before filming, and so much more. In addition, early next year Prescott is getting ready to make his directorial debut on Snow Ponies starring Gerard Butler. He talked about what it’s about, where it’s filming, and who he’s willing to let direct second unit. Finally, with Prescott getting ready to do second unit on Deadpool 2, he talked about his reaction reading the script and how he got involved with the project.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Darrin Prescott: