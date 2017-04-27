Dave Bautista on Why He Didn’t Want to Read the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script

0

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Dave Bautista for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with him we talked about what surprised him about the finished film, how he doesn’t think he’s funny, why he didn’t want to read the Avengers: Infinity War script and being on set for the first day of filming, being forced to read the Blade Runner 2049 script, how the first Guardians changed his life, and a lot more.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

How he doesn’t think he’s funny.

What surprised him watching the finished film?

How people might be surprised at how emotional the film is.

Talks about being on set for the first day of filming Avengers: Infinity War.

Talks about why he didn’t want to read the Avengers: Infinity War script.

How the was forced to read the Blade Runner 2049 script.

What is it like for him being part of all these cool movies? Talks about how the first Guardians changed his life.

Easter eggs talk.

