Dave Bautista on ‘Bushwick’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Over the past few years I’ve gotten to interview Dave Bautista a number of times and I can honestly say he’s one of the nicest and most grounded people in Hollywood. So when I found out he was going to be at Sundance promoting his new film, Bushwick, I did my best to make sure I could speak to him.

If you haven’t yet heard of Bushwick, it’s about two people – twenty-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) – who meet leaving a Brooklyn train station at the same time. As they exit, they find themselves in the middle of a war zone, because their neighborhood is under attack by black-clad military soldiers. Together they decide to cross the treacherous five blocks of Bushwick to get Lucy back to her grandmother. Buckwick is directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott.

During the interview Bautista talked about how he got involved in Bushwick, what it’s about and who he plays, what it was like working on Blade Runner 2049 with Roger Deakins and director Denis Villeneuve, how the project is more secretive than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, how Deakins sometimes shoots with just one camera, getting to geek out on set with Kurt Russell, and so much more. Check it out above.

However, since I know a lot of you like to read quotes…

On how his life has been affected since Guardians:

“I’m curious to see how much will change this year, because my role in Guardians is so much bigger. But also because I think Blade Runner is going to be a huge film, and it will probably win a lot of awards.”

How is Drax in the sequel?