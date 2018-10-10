Dave Bautista in Talks for a Trip to ‘Fantasy Island’ with Michael Peña

0

Controversial pile of Marvel ash Dave Bautista is in talks for a flight to Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, director Jeff Wadlow‘s reimagining of the 1970’s TV series from a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. The Guardians of the Galaxy star joins Michael Peña, who is taking on the Mr. Roarke role originated by Ricardo Montalban.

THR reports that Bautista is joining the project to play “a former guest who is still on the island against his will and who wants to expose Roarke and the island’s magical secrets.”

That’s an absurd character description for what genuinely sounds like a bonkers remake, which has already been described tonally as a cross between Drew Goddard‘s meta-horror acid trip Cabin in the Woods and HBO’s puzzle-box robot drama Westworld.

Bautista has been the center of quite the hullabaloo over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former pro wrestler rose to the ranks of superstardom in 2014 with his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, a character he’s reprised in the Guardians sequel and Avengers: Infinity War. But Bautista has also been vocally anti-Disney following the company’s decision to oust James Gunn as director and writer of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after some of the filmmaker’s old tweets resurfaced. After news that Gunn may write and direct Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad sequel, Bautista took to Twitter to ask, “Where do I sign up[?]”

Now, one of the etched-in-stone cardinal rules of Hollywood is “Do Not Anger The Mouse.” Bautista’s status as an MCU cast member is up in the air; the actor has hinted at wanting out of his contract, the ending of Infinity War left his character literally blowing in the wind, and the planned third installment in the Guardians franchise has been in limbo since Gunn’s firing. If Fantasy Island truly is a wish-granter, Bautista’s exit from the MCU might be proof.