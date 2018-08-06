Movie Talk: Dave Bautista Threatens to Quit ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, August 6th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline reports that Warner Bros and DC are developing a feature film based around Supergirl.  Oren Uziel is working on the script for the film.
  • Dave Bautista stated on Twitter that he’ll act in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because he’s “legally obligated.” In a follow up interview with The Short List, he said he’d ask to be released from his contract if Marvel doesn’t use James Gunn‘s script.
  • In a letter to MoviePass members, the company announced that they are maintaining the price of their plan and removing surge pricing, but limiting members to three movies monthly.
