Dave Bautista Talks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers and Working with Jodie Foster in ‘Hotel Artemis’

Warning: Avengers: Infinity War spoilers are discussed in this interview.

I’ve been very lucky over the past decade to have the opportunity to speak with all kinds of people in Hollywood, so believe me when I tell you that Dave Bautista is one of the nicest and most grounded actors working today. Case in point: about a week ago Bautista was in town for 24 hours to promote his new movie Hotel Artemis. While I wasn’t scheduled to talk with him because he was only doing on-camera and I was doing print interviews the following day, he offered to fit me into his packed schedule during the only time he had: his lunch break. Trust me, this is not the norm and I was grateful for him making space for us to talk.

During the first part of the interview we discussed Avengers: Infinity War spoilers, why he doesn’t like reading the full script, how he’s going to film some additional scenes for Avengers 4 soon, and so much more. In addition, he talked about why he wanted to be part of writer-director Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis, how acting in the film gave him a new level of confidence, what it was like sharing the screen with Jodie Foster, why he wants to be a well-rounded actor, working with Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 2: Hades, what it’s been like playing the playing the straight man opposite Kumail Nanjiani in Michael Dowse’s Stuber, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

If you’re not familiar with Hotel Artemis, the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki,” Dave Bautista as “Everest,” Sofia Boutella as “Nice,” Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara,” Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu,” Jenny Slate as “Morgan,” Zachary Quinto as “Crosby,” and Charlie Day as “Acapulco.” Hotel Artemis arrives in U.S. theaters on June 8th.

