Full Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s Return to Stand-Up Teases Two Netflix Comedy Specials

A short while ago, Netflix released a teaser for Dave Chappelle‘s upcoming comedy special on the streaming provider, but today brings the full trailer in earnest. In his first concert specials in 12 years, Chappelle returns with two highly anticipated stand-up comedy specials premiering only on Netflix Tuesday, March 21st.

However, they’re not comprised of exactly the freshest of material. The specials are from Chappelle’s personal vault: Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin, was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016, and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, was filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in April 2015. However, Chappelle is currently on the road for performances that will be used for a third Netflix special which will hopefully be a little more timely.

As you can tell in the trailer, which teases Chappelle’s jokes on ISIS, O.J. Simpson, and good, old fashioned table salt, the veteran comedian remains unafraid to tackle touchy subjects. Each of the two hour-long specials, self-financed by Chappelle and directed by Stan Lathan, features the Emmy-nominated comedian bringing his unflinching comedic style, tackling race, class, politics, pop culture, and more.

Watch the full trailer for Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special below:

He’s back. And with plenty on his mind. Dave Chappelle returns with two stand-up specials from his personal comedy vault on March 21, only on Netflix.

