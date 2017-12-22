The Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Reveals a Second, Surprise Show

0

In addition to his recently announced Netflix special “Equanimity,” Dave Chappelle will also have a second, surprise! stand-up special premiering the same night titled “The Bird Revelation.” Earlier this year, Chappelle also dropped two comedy specials on the same day, “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” which were filmed in LA and Austin. Evan Valentine reviewed them, saying: “Dave Chappelle is back, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of his self imposed exile, with plenty of insight to share.”

In the announcement for this second stand-up show, which is part of Chappelle’s $60 million overall deal with Netflix, the streaming giant released a teaser for both “The Bird Revelation” and “Equanimity,” which also gives us the first footage from each of the shows. While it’s hard to pick out a few jokes for a performer like Chappelle, who likes to layer things so much, it looks like the comedian will be spending a lot of time addressing race (which he does so frankly and so well).

Check out the trailer below:

Both Equanimity and The Bird Revelation will debut December 31st, a.k.a. New Year’s Eve, on Netflix. Here’s what has been released so far about the specials, besides the hilariously weird name “The Bird Revelation”: