‘The Disaster Artist’: Dave Franco on Being Directed by Your Brother When He’s Naked

0

-

If you had told me that one of my favorite films of the year would be about the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the infamous cult film that’s frequently cited as one of the worst movies ever made, I would have never believed you. But I’m here to report not only is The Disaster Artist one of the best films of the year, it’s easily James Franco’s best work behind the camera and his performance as Tommy Wiseau is one of the best of his career. Trust me: you want to see this film as soon as you can. The film also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

With The Disaster Artist now playing in limited release, I recently sat down with Dave Franco. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about being directed by his brother when he’s naked, trying to make audiences relate to Greg Sestero and understand why he stayed with Tommy, his input in the editing process, his brother’s commitment to playing Tommy Wiseau, what they learned from early screenings, and so much more. In addition, he talked about playing a heroin addict in Six Balloons, working with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins on his upcoming film If Beale Street Could Talk, what the future holds for the Now You See Me series, and his excitement for the second season of GLOW, which stars his wife Alison Brie.

Check out what Dave Franco had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Dave Franco: