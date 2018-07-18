Exclusive: Dave Franco in Talks to Join Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay’s ‘Six Underground’

0

Fresh off working with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, Dave Franco is in talks to join Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay‘s Netflix action movie Six Underground, multiple sources familiar with the project tell Collider.

A representative for Franco did not respond to a request for comment. Sources stress that Franco’s deal isn’t done, and thus, a representative for Skydance could not confirm his casting at this time.

Not much is known about the actual plot of Six Underground, though the script was written by Reynolds’ Deadpool and Deadpool 2 scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who will also serve as executive producers. Interestingly enough, the tone of the film is said to be in the vein of Deadpool meets Mission: Impossible. Reynolds will lead a team of four men and two women on some kind of mission to stop evil, so he’ll play One (naturally) and Franco is making a deal to play Six. That’s all we know for now, though more casting is expected to be announced soon.

Skydance developed Six Underground before partnering with Netflix to co-finance the film at a budget of roughly $125 million. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Bay, who is expected to begin filming in September, as Netflix aims to release the movie worldwide next year.

Franco is no stranger to Netflix movies with the number six in the title, as he last starred in the addiction drama 6 Balloons, as well as in his brother James Franco‘s acclaimed comedy The Disaster Artist. He has been a part of three successful franchises — Neighbors, 21 Jump Street and Now You See Me, and he’ll soon be seen as Hollywood legend Montgomery Clift in the indie Zeroville. Perhaps more importantly, he’ll be seen in a supporting role in Barry Jenkins’ drama If Beale Street Could Talk, which is already getting Oscar buzz sight unseen. He’s represented by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Patti C. Felker.