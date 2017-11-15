Daveed Diggs on Making ‘Wonder’, the ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Series, and Working with Jacob Tremblay

0

With The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky’s fantastic new film, Wonder, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak Daveed Diggs. He talked about how he got involved in the project, the interesting way the story unfolds, what it was like working with Jacob Tremblay, and more. In addition, we talked about Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 and the Snowpiercer TV show.

If you’re not familiar with Wonder, the film is based on the novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio and stars Tremblay as Auggie, a young boy born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school. As he enters the fifth grade, his parents, played by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, decide he should go to a public elementary school. As we follow Auggie adapting to his new situation, the film switches perspectives to include his sister, her boyfriend, Auggie’s fellow classmates and more. It’s an interesting way to tell the story and it absolutely works. I thought Chbosky did a great job helming this movie and loved the message of the film. Strongly recommended. Wonder also stars Izabela Vidovic and Mandy Patinkin.

Check out what Daveed Diggs had to say in the video above; below is exactly what we talked about, followed by the official synopsis.

Daveed Diggs:

How often did people talk to him about The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt after season 3 started streaming on Netflix?

Talks about how he got cast and how he started on the project right after wrapping on Hamilton.

How the film and book breaks up the story into chapters by character perspective.

Talks about working with Jacob Tremblay.

Talks about Snowpiercer TV show.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wonder: