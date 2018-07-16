David Ayer Shares First Look at Shia LaBeouf in ‘Tax Collector’

0

Filmmaker David Ayer has begun production on his next film, and he’s marking the occasion with a first look at his leading men. While the Suicide Squad director is signed on to helm a sequel to his Netflix fantasy blockbuster Bright, he’s first heading back to the gritty crime thriller genre where he made his mark. Ayer wrote and is directing Tax Collector, which stars Bobby Soto (Brothers & Sisters) and Shia LaBeouf as… well we don’t exactly know. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and indeed we only first learned of the existence of this indie last month, and now cameras are rolling.

Cross Creek Pictures and Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment are co-producing the thriller, which marks a break from the studio system for Ayer. He first made waves as the screenwriter of Training Day before directing his own screenplays with gritty thrillers like Harsh Times, Street Kings, and End of Watch. Ayer made the step up to a big studio movie with 2014’s World War II actioner Fury, which directly led to him landing the gig writing and directing the DCEU hit Suicide Squad.

Ayer is not returning to direct the Suicide Squad sequel and while he’s been attached to a Gotham City Sirens movie, there’s been no forward momentum on that one either. Instead. Ayer made Netflix’s first original blockbuster in Bright, which was apparently a success as the streaming service quickly greenlit a sequel that will see Will Smith and Joel Edgerton returning. Ayer wrote the initial draft but Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) is currently working on the Bright 2 script while Ayer makes The Tax Collector.

This new film reunites Ayer with LaBeouf after working together on Fury, and indeed LaBeouf is coming off starring in his autobiographical film Honey Boy as his own father. No release date is yet set for Tax Collector, but we’ll see if Ayer continues to provide photo updates as production progresses. For now, check out the cast photo below.