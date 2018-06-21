David Ayer to Direct Gritty Crime Thriller ‘Tax Collector’ Before ‘Bright 2’

0

Before he gets back to the dwarves, elves, and fairies of the Bright universe, David Ayer is going to get a little grittier with the indie crime thriller Tax Collector. Ayer wrote an will direct the thriller, which he plans to direct this summer in L.A. with Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto set to star. LaBeouf previously starred in Ayer’s war drama Fury.

Deadline reports that Tax Collector harkens back to Ayer’s early films, like Training Day and End of Watch, but the plot details are being kept under wraps. The film is a co-production between Cross Creek Pictures and Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment. Ayer and Long will produce the film.

Ayer is set to return for a sequel to Netflix’s Bright, the critically maligned action fantasy that crossed Ayer’s signature gritty crime stylings with a fantastical alternate L.A. populated by magical denizens. Ayer was originally set to write the screenplay, but Netflix recently recruited Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos to pen the script. Max Landis wrote the first film, which centered on the first Orc cop allowed on the police force (Joel Edgerton), who teams up with Will Smith’s police officer to stop an evil elvish plot to bring about the return of the dark lord.

Bright 2 doesn’t have a set date yet, but with Tax Collector set for his next project, it looks like there’s going to be a bit of a wait before the sequel rolls into production.