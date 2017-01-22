David Ayer Pens Message About ‘Suicide Squad’ Reception & The Joker’s Role

0

Suicide Squad has taken a lot of flack since August when it was released to a quite healthy box office take. Almost all of that flack was justified. In the hope of finding some part of what people seemed to enjoy about the movie, I watched it two more times when the film arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, including the extended edition. If anything, subsequent viewings have only made the film’s innumerable issues all the more clear and distracting from the few positive things about the movie, namely Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Viola Davis‘ performances.

Now, it seems that even Ayer is copping to some issues with the film. In a not-so-lengthy message that Ayer posted to Twitter, which you can take a look at below, Ayer discussed the fact that he would love to go back and do some things different. He took time to specifically point out that he would now have made Joker the main villain in the movie, rather than making Enchantress and her god-brother Incubus the deeply uninteresting foes of the film. Ayer deserves some credit for looking at the finished product and pointing out mistakes but keep in mind, most directors would change something about their movies if they had a chance to, between studio interference, producer demands, and simply not seeing the whole forest for the trees. Still, for the chief creative force behind Suicide Squad to say that there were issues with one of the biggest box office hits of 2016 takes guts, and suggests a kind of reason and pragmatism in the talented filmmaker.

Here’s the entire text of Ayer’s post:

“Thank you so much. I know it’s a controversial film, I really tried to make something different, with a look and a voice of its own, “I took inspiration from the insanity of the original comics. Making a movie is a journey, not a straight line. I learned so much. People want what they want, and everyone has a personal vision of how each character should look and walk and talk. If you set out to make a mass appeal movie, it’s easy to end up with vanilla. But I went for it. And I know Squad has its flaws, Hell, the World knows it. Nothing hurts more than to pick up a newspaper and see a couple years of your blood, sweat and tears ripped to shreds. The hate game is strong out there. “The movie was wildly successful commercially. And the World got introduced into some very cool characters in the DC Universe. And that success is due exactly to the wonder and power of DC, of its characters. Would I do a lot of things different? Yep, for sure. “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC. I’m a High School dropout and used to paint houses for a living. I’m lucky to have the job I have. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time. Real talk. (And no, there isn’t a secret edit of the film with a bunch of Joker scenes hidden in a salt mine somewhere.)”

