David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Sign Nine-Figure Overall Deal with Netflix

0

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season ended with Bran Stark being named king of Westeros not necessarily because he deserved it or was the best person for that job but because he had the best stories, and even that was pretty debatable. In a completely unrelated bit of news, former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found their new permanent home at Netflix to the tune of a massive nine-figure overall deal. Deadline reports that both Amazon and Disney were close to locking down the duo, but Netflix eventually won out as the place Benioff and Weiss will “write, produce and direct new series and films.”

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Benioff and Weiss released a joint statement:

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

It’s interesting that Disney couldn’t wrangle Benioff and Weiss into the House of Mouse permanently, as the two filmmakers are also currently working on their own trilogy of Star Wars movies. As recently as May, Disney CEO Bob Iger said “We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs.”

Don’t let a Rotten Tomatoes score deter you from your dreams, is the moral of the story here.