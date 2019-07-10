David Fincher, Gary Oldman Team with Netflix for ‘Citizen Kane’ Screenwriter Biopic

0

If you love movies, surely you’ve been wondering when David Fincher would get around to making one again, seeing as his last feature was Gone Girl in 2014. Well, the wait is finally over, as Fincher is set to direct the black-and-white Netflix movie Mank, which will star Oscar winner Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The story will reportedly follow Mankiewicz’s tumultuous development of the script for Citizen Kane alongside temperamental director Orson Welles. Today, Citizen Kane is considered one of the greatest films ever made, but back then, it only won a single Oscar — for the film’s original screenplay.

Speaking of screenplays, this one was written by Fincher’s late father, Howard ‘Jack’ Fincher, who penned the script prior to his death in 2003. So while some of you may be scratching your heads as to why Fincher would tackle a biopic about a screenwriter, Mank is clearly a labor of love for the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who has earned the right to do what he wants at Netflix, for whom he produced both House of Cards, Mindhunter and the anime series Love, Death & Robots.

Fincher will produce Mank alongside producing partner Cean Chaffin and Oldman’s longtime collaborator Douglas Urbanski, who actually played Harvard president Larry Summers in Fincher’s The Social Network. The prospect of two masters of their craft like Fincher and Oldman working together is positively exciting — but not as exciting as the imminent return of Mindhunter, which is slated for August according to multiple sources, though Netflix has yet to confirm a premiere date for the dark drama’s second season.

Oldman next stars in Steven Soderbergh‘s Panama Papers drama The Laundromat, which Netflix is expected to launch a major campaign for this awards season. He recently lent his voice to the malevolent house in Netflix’s Tau, so he’s no stranger to working with the streaming service. The legendary actor, who won an Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, has also wrapped Joe Wright‘s next film The Woman in the Window, which was recently delayed until 2020. Oldman is represented by APA and Douglas Management.