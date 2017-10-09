David Fincher Talks ‘Mindhunter’, Serial Killers & Learning from ‘Zodiac’ in Charlie Rose Interview

0

Hey did you know there’s a new David Fincher series dropping on Netflix this week? You’d be forgiven if you didn’t. Both Netflix and the Gone Girl director have been running a surprisingly quiet campaign for the new series, Mindhunter, which follows Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a pair of FBI agents who interview convicted serial killers to learn how criminals think and apply it to their investigations.

The crime series debuts on the streaming service this Friday, October 13th and in what’s proving to be a rare interview for this particular project, Fincher joined McCallany and Groff on Charlie Rose this week to talk about his new series, why he keeps coming back to serial killers, and what he learned from Zodiac. You can watch the full interview below, which also features some clips from the series or check out highlights in the quotes underneath.

For Fincher, Mindhunter is an opportunity to undo the mystique of the genius, human serial killer like Hannibal Lecter or Fincher’s own creation, Seven‘s John Doe — characters he described as the “Wile E.Coyote supergenius.” Instead, Fincher wants to get back to the idea that serial killers are real, sad people and they are very very different from your average person.