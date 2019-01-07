Netflix Announces Animated Anthology Series from David Fincher and Tim Miller

0

Today Netflix announced a very cool project from Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Mindhunter) in the form of Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series. The shorts will span the genres, from science fiction and fantasy to horror and comedy, while also presenting a variety of animation formats, from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. Each segment will be 5-15 minutes long and is aimed at adults (as you will be able to tell from some of the images below!) and will be created by different teams of filmmakers from around the world.

In a press release, Miller said that: “Love, Death & Robots is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

The eighteen shorts are meant to bring provocative, eclectic stories that seem like they may be pushing the boundaries of what we traditionally think of for animation, which is a long time coming. And, as a global initiative, the diversity of voices and experiences creating the work should be really intriguing to behold. The disappointment of a missing Oxford comma aside, Love, Death & Robots could be one of 2019’s boldest and most artistic offerings.

The anthology, which is also executive produced by Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen, does not yet have a premiere date.