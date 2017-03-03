More Collider
Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Eyes David Harbour for Cable; ‘Bumblebee’ Spin-off Gets a Director

by      March 3, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 3rd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • New red band trailer for CHIPS
  • New Line to make horror movie set in Wizard of Oz Universe
  • Mail Bag
