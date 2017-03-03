Movie Talk: ‘Deadpool 2′ Eyes David Harbour for Cable; ‘Bumblebee’ Spin-off Gets a Director

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 3rd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Stranger Things’ David Harbour is in the mix to play Cable in Deadpool 2
- Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight to helm Bumblebee spin-off movie
- Avengers: Infinity War rumored to have combined budget of $1 billion
- New Kong: Skull Island poster
- New red band trailer for CHIPS
- New trailer release for T2: Trainspotting
- New Line to make horror movie set in Wizard of Oz Universe
- Mail Bag