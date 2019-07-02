David Harbour Is Alive in Netflix’s Trailer for ‘Frankenstein’s Monsters’ Monster, Frankenstein’

0

If you can wrap your head around the title, you might just enjoy the twisty meta-nature of this new Netflix series. In this new mockumentary, Stranger Things actor David Harbour plays himself as he uncovers long-lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. I don’t 100% understand what’s going on in this show, even with the first look provided by a new trailer, but I am eager to find out more. And I also never knew that I wanted Harbour to play Orson Welles in a biopic for the late, great filmmaker, or to star in a spinoff from Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, but here we are!

As the description goes: “Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense.” With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy – all in 28-minutes. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show, PEN15) and written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development, Kroll Show), Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein launches globally on Netflix on July 16, 2019.

Check out the first trailer for Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein below:

