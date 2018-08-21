‘Jurassic Park’ Writer David Koepp Sells First Novel ‘Cold Storage’ to Paramount

0

Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has written a book titled Cold Storage that has just sold to Paramount following a fierce bidding war, sources tell Collider, which can also reveal exclusively plot details: It’s about a virus stored in a government facility that gets out and wreaks havoc on the world.

Paramount beat out multiple studios for the rights to the book, which is going to be published next year by HarperCollins’ Ecco Press. Koepp will produce the movie with Gavin Polone, and he is expected to write the script, according to sources. After all, if you’re one of the top screenwriters in town, you don’t spend years writing a novel only to hand it over to a lesser scribe and let them tinker with the material. C’mon, now…

Personally, I’m not surprised that Koepp decided to write a novel, as he’s in the midst of a frustrating stretch of his illustrious screenwriting career. While Koepp was red-hot in the ’90s thanks to Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Death Becomes Her and Carlito’s Way, his more recent credits include The Mummy, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Ron Howard‘s Inferno, none of which are remembered as fondly as his past work. He also directed the Johnny Depp flop Mortdecai. Clearly, he felt a need to challenge himself again creatively, because paycheck projects like the aforementioned blockbusters can only satisfy that itch so much. Koepp is a guy who used to hit home run after home run, and now, hopefully, he’s set himself up for success once again by taking matters into his own hands and creating his own original source material. Cold Storage isn’t a sequel, or a franchise starter, or a universe starter. It’s just a story, and that’s enough for me.

Koepp, who was recently replaced by Jon Kasdan as the writer on Indiana Jones 5, is represented by CAA, which like Paramount, did not respond to a request for comment. Variety broke the news.