Watch Director David Leitch Go Deep on ‘Deadpool 2’ in 30-Minute Q&A

0

Last night at IMAX HQ in Los Angeles, Collider hosted an early screening of Deadpool 2 for some of our readers and after the screening ended, I moderated an extended spoiler-free Q&A with director David Leitch. During the in-depth conversation he talked about how he got into directing, how he was pitching doing an X-Force movie before he got involved in the Deadpool sequel, the editing process, what they added in additional photography, filming the action, how they got Celine Dion to do a song, what people would be surprised to learn about Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, the toughest sequence to pull off and why, and so much more.

Since we had a ton of people asking for tickets for the screening/Q&A (we had over 1,000 people ask for tickets), I wanted to at least share what I could from the event which, thanks to IMAX, is the full Q&A that aired on Facebook Live last night.

Finally, I’d like to give a big thank you to IMAX for being such an awesome screening partner, 20th Century Fox for letting us show the movie before it’s in theaters, and to a very tired and jet-lagged David Leitch for coming to our event!

Here’s a list of some of the questions in the order they were asked:

Talks about his background doing stunt work and how he got into the industry.

How he worked with the Wachowskis and many other great directors.

How did he get involved in the Deadpool sequel?

What he wanted to do with the action.

Cable’s backstory.

What was he nervous to pull off before filming began?

Who ruined the most takes and why?

What would people be surprised to learn about Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin?

How many alt jokes are on the cutting room floor?

What was the editing process like?

Test screening talk.

How did they get Celine Dion and the other songs?

What did they add in additional photography?

Toughest sequence to pull off and why?

Fan questions.

For more on Deadpool 2 peruse our recent articles in the links below: