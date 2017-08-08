David Letterman Returning to TV with New Netflix Series

0

Ladies and gentlemen, David Letterman ain’t done yet. While the legendary late night host retired from his CBS series Late Show with David Letterman after 22 years in 2015, Letterman has now made a deal to return with a new series at—where else?—Netflix. Yes indeed, Letterman is going digital, as Netflix announced today that Letterman will host a yet-to-be-named six-episode series that will combine two of his greatest interests: “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.” Each episode will run an hour in length and will find Letterman conducting a long-form interview with a single guest before venturing outside the studio to do something very David Letterman-y.

Letterman had this to say about the new series:

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

The show won’t premiere until 2018, but the mere prospect of David Letterman returning to our TV screens is enough to tide us over for the time being. While the later years of Late Show saw Letterman getting, by his own admission, bored by the day-to-day, there was a real spark to his interviews once he announced his retirement. Letterman has always been one of the best interviewers on late night TV largely because he could not care less about the comfort of his guest. He’ll ask tough questions in a funny way or make his displeasure clear with that signature dry wit.

With this new Netflix series, Letterman won’t be forced to have on guests that he doesn’t really have any interest in speaking with, and I’ll be curious to see which six people make up the lineup for this first season of hopefully many to come. Letterman’s shoes were impossible to fill, and while Stephen Colbert has finally found his groove at Late Show and Seth Meyers is killing it as the heir apparent to Jon Stewart over at Late Night on NBC, Letterman’s voice and humor have been sorely missed. It’ll be great to have him back.