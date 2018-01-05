Teaser for David Letterman’s Netflix Show Reveals Guest Lineup; First Episode Debuts Next Week

0

Well this is a nice surprise. We learned last year that in the wake of retiring from Late Show, David Letterman had signed a cushy deal with Netflix to host a new series in which he would interview people. Now we not only have the lineup of guests for 2018, but also the first teaser and the premiere date for the first episode: January 12th! Yes indeed, next Friday the first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will be available to stream on January 12th, and the guest for this debut is none other that President Barack Obama.

This marks President Obama’s first television interview since leaving office, so it’s not only a major coup for Letterman and Netflix, but serves as a huge selling point for folks to check out this first episode. Other guests for 2018 include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern. After the January 12th debut, a new episode will be made available each subsequent month in 2018.

Every 60-minute episode will be centered around a single guest, and Letterman will dive deep into intimate, in-depth, and far-reaching conversations with the folks he has on, with the interviews taking place both inside and outside the studio. As a huge fan of Letterman as an interviewer I can’t wait to check this out, and this initial lineup is pretty stellar.

Check out the first teaser trailer for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman below, and check your Netflix queue on January 12th to watch the first episode with President Barack Obama.