David Lowery to Direct Fantasy Epic ‘Green Knight’ for A24

0

A Ghost Story filmmaker David Lowery is returning to A24 Films, albeit this time for a very different kind of feature. Fresh off the success of his throwback outlaw drama The Old Man & the Gun, Deadline reports that Lowery has signed on to direct the fantasy epic Green Knight for A24. Lowery will also produce the adaptation of the classic medieval tale alongside Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston, which is based on the 14th century story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

As the story goes, Sir Gawain—a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table—accepts a challenge from a “Green Knight”, who challenges any knight to strike him with his gold sword. In exchange, the offending knight must take a return blow one year and one day afterwards. Gawain accepts the challenge and beheads the Green Knight, only for the Green Knight to pick up his head, walk away, and remind Gawain of his end of the bargain.

This is yet another change of genre for Lowery, who has thus far excelled at traversing a variety of tones while maintaining a strong sense of artistry and empathy. His 2013 film Ain’t Them Bodies Saints was a Western, his 2016 Disney film Pete’s Dragon was a wistful child fantasy in the vein of E.T., and the aforementioned A Ghost Story was a haunting existential drama. Lowery has voiced his desire to remain chameleon-like in terms of subject matter, so a fantasy epic kind of fits right in line with his trajectory. And given the success with which he’s tackled the various other genres, one imagines his take on this medieval tale will be terrific.

It’s unclear if Lowery will also write the project, or if it’s his next film. He’s currently writing a live-action Peter Pan movie for Disney that’s been in the works for some time, but he most recently said the script was nearing a place where all involved were happy with the vision of that J.M. Barrie adaptation. We also recently learned that Lowery is teaming up with Cary Joji Fukunaga to create a TV series adaptation of the 1980s sci-fi film Explorers.