David Lynch, Geena Davis Among This Year’s Honorary Oscar Recipients

David Lynch is finally gonna get that Oscar, folks. The Academy announced today that its Board of Governors has voted to present Honorary Awards to Lynch, Wes Studi, Lina Wertmüller, and Geena Davis, the latter of whom will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award which is given to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry. Davis has been an advocate for gender equality, launching the female-focused Bentonville Film Festival just a few years ago to great success.

Lynch, of course, is an iconic and singular filmmaker in his own right with a filmography that ranges from The Elephant Man to Blue Velvet to Mulholland Drive, and though it’s technically television, Lynch pushed the boundaries of the visual form with both the original Twin Peaks and the Showtime revival series Twin Peaks: The Return. His Oscar is long overdue.

Studi is a Cherokee-American actor who you no doubt recognize from films like Dances with Wolves and Heat, and has been a vocal advocate for Native American exposure in the arts. His talent is tremendous, and it’s lovely to see him recognized in this regard.

Wertmüller became the first woman to receive an Oscar nomination for directing for her 1976 film Seven Beauties, and her career includes films like The Basilisks, The Seduction of Mimi, and Love and Anarchy.

The Honorary Oscars are handed out at the Governors Awards, which are held earlier and separate from the main Oscars ceremony. But as evidenced by Spike Lee’s win for Best Adapted Screenplay this year for BlacKkKlansman, just because someone wins an Honorary Oscar doesn’t mean they’re out of the running for a competitive Oscar.

The Academy’s 11th Annual Governors Awards will take place on October 27th of this year.